Orlando Brown opens up about drug addiction: ‘I went through a lot’

Actor Orlando Brown shares his struggles with drug addiction while testifying at a Christian church service.

Former Disney Channel actor Orlando Brown discussed his struggles with drug addiction during a church service.

Video footage was uploaded to Twitter over the weekend by Pastor Rey Sandoval, who according to his social media bio is the founder and senior pastor of Rise Church in Abilene, Texas. He calls Brown his student and says “Proud of you my bro,” when posting the vulnerable video to his Twitter feed. While speaking, the child star shares he abused crystal meth and weed.

His drug usage has been chronicled through a handful of bizarre social media posts and arrests. theGrio reports back in 2018, the actor sought help through an intervention with Dr. Phil after multiple DUI’s, and being charged with battery against a spouse. He also had an active arrest warrant from 2016 when he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and meth possession.

“My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called That’s So Raven,” he said. “I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

He also shares how his fiancée introduced him to the church where he stands on stage.

“My fiancée told me about this place and when I came it was amazing,” he continued. “I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am. Church is lovely. All the leaders are brilliant, their geniuses and men of God.”

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: “That’s So Raven” Cast Members (L-R) Orlando Brown, T’Keyah Crystal Keym?h, and Kyle Orlando Massey arrive to the “First-Ever” BET Comedy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium September 28, 2004 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

According to the Rise Church website, the organization has a less traditional approach to religion. Focusing on outreach, discipleship, and leadership, it aims to “seeks to ‘Rethink Church’ with unique methods that are relevant with today’s culture while never compromising foundational Biblical truths and principles.”

The Rise Discipleship program is a free, 6-month in-patient program with no waiting list that helps those who struggle with drugs and alcohol, depression, homelessness, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and other life-controlling issues.

Brown tells The Christian Post, that although he is not ready to do any extensive interviews about, he graduates from the program in November.

“It’s definitely been a great process.” he said“I can tell you that I’m OK. I’m alive. I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I’m OK and I’m graduating and I will be getting married.”

“He’s completely turned around. He got on this like in his third week, hit it like a man. Now he’s leading classes. He’s actually overseeing discipline and teaching other brothers how to get through it. I’m super proud of you man, proud of you Orlando,” said Jubal Elrod, a church leader, to the Christian Post.

Watch the video of Brown’s testimony below:

My student Orlando Brown giving his testimony at Rise Church for the Rise Home rally. Proud of you my bro. pic.twitter.com/PzyNijgTfU — Rey Sandoval (@PastorRey1) September 20, 2020

