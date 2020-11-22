Trump urges multiple state legislatures, judges to ‘flip’ election results

The president is pulling all the Hail Marys he can find in hopes of changing the trajectory of his political future

President Donald Trump still refuses to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and is finding new ways to plead his long-shot case to flip the race in his favor.

With options running out, Trump is calling on Republican-led state legislatures and judges for assistance as he continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was ripe with fraud.

In a Saturday tweet, the one-term president questioned President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team’s moves to fill key roles in his forthcoming administration, claiming “my investigators” discovered evidence to overturn results in “at least” four states, tilting the Electoral College in his column.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to ‘flip’ at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump wrote in a post that Twitter flagged with a warning sign.

“Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have,” he continued, “the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself.”

….the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020

Biden, the Democrat, defeated Trump in both the Electoral College and popular vote counts, gaining 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 and a 6 million vote margin in the national raw vote. Biden was projected the winner of the race after Pennsylvania was called for the former vice president on Nov. 7. The key to his victory was flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, three critical states that handed Trump his victory in 2016, while wins in the reliably red states of Arizona and Georgia padded Biden’s lead in the electoral count, according to The New York Times.

With Trump still yet to concede, or provide Biden with presidential daily briefings during the transition, Biden is proceeding to build his transition team and vet cabinet candidates. Trump took to his Twitter page to condemn Biden for doing so without his concession, still stating that investigations into the validity of the mail-in votes from the aforementioned states still pending.

As reported by Politico, GOP state legislatures in Pennsylvania have indicated that they will not alter the election results. Michigan Republican legislators, who met with Trump on Friday, have also stated they have seen no evidence to warrant interceding on Trump’s behalf.

Georgia’s votes were certified on Friday, securing Biden’s victory in that state.

Pennsylvania and Michigan look to certify their votes on Monday.

