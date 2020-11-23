Rep. McBath honors son Jordan Davis with letter on eighth anniversary of his death

McBath joined Congress after her son’s death and is an advocate for gun control in Georgia’s 6th congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath penned a heartfelt post to Twitter on Monday to remember her son, Jordan Davis, who was fatally shot in 2012.

Davis was just 17 when his life was tragically cut short. In 2012, the teenager was a passenger in a car at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida when a man he did not know, Michael Dunn, shot and killed him because he thought the music playing in the car was too loud. After a mistrial, Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 and sent to prison for life.

“Today marks 8 years since my son Jordan was stolen from me, wrote McBath who represents Georgia’s 6th congressional district. “Every year, I write a letter to my son. Read below – and remember there are still thousands of families in this country being torn apart every single day from gun violence.”

Today marks 8 years since my son Jordan was stolen from me.



Every year, I write a letter to my son. Read below – and remember there are still thousands of families in this country being torn apart every single day from gun violence. pic.twitter.com/T0Q4SG35en — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) November 23, 2020

In another tweet, the mother included a photo of her son and this message,

The life and death of Jordan Davis was explored in the documentary ‘3 and a Half Minutes”

“Jordan, it has been 8 years since you were taken from us. Though you no longer walk among us, your spirit inhabits those who hold you close. You are loved by many. I’m so proud of you, and I’m grateful to be your Mom.”

Jordan, it has been 8 years since you were taken from us. Though you no longer walk among us, your spirit inhabits those who hold you close. You are loved by many.



I'm so proud of you, and I'm grateful to be your Mom. pic.twitter.com/8q40ppa41z — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) November 23, 2020

McBath continues to write her son letters and keep his memory alive. On his 25th birthday back in February she wrote a letter to her son in a series of tweets expressing that she never got to kiss him goodbye.

“Dear Jordan, Eight years ago, you were stolen from me. The last conversation we had seemed so normal. You told me how much you had enjoyed Thanksgiving, and that you loved being able to see your friends. I had no idea that would be the last time I heard your voice.”

Dear Jordan,



Eight years ago, you were stolen from me. The last conversation we had seemed so normal. You told me how much you had enjoyed Thanksgiving, and that you loved being able to see your friends.



I had no idea that would be the last time I heard your voice. pic.twitter.com/IYD3LqsvZj — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) February 16, 2020

“I never got to kiss you goodbye,” she writes. “I never got to give you one final hug. We never celebrated your 18th or 21st birthday because you were stolen from me at just 17 years old. Today would have been your 25th – and I still miss you every single day.”

I never got to kiss you goodbye. I never got to give you one final hug. We never celebrated your 18th or 21st birthday because you were stolen from me at just 17 years old.



Today would have been your 25th – and I still miss you every single day. pic.twitter.com/3XY2mtSuVM — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) February 16, 2020

