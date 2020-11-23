Trump supporter who breathed on protesters charged with assault

A video of the incident at Trump's golf course was shared on social media

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Raymond Deskins, a man who breathed on two women who were protesting outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Virginia, was charged with a misdemeanor assault and released on a summons.

According to the Guardian, protesters, and counter-protesters often demonstrate outside of Trump’s golf course. This time, a verbal altercation broke out between the two groups and one protester began filming the interaction.

The 61-year-old assailant, who was wearing a Trump T-shirt and sporting a Trump inflatable around his waist, was caught on camera “forcefully exhaling,” on two women.

One of the victims asked the man to step away from her as he wasn’t wearing a mask, which prompted Deskins to lean in and blow in her face.

“That’s assault,” one of the women said.

“I breathed on you,” he replied.

Police were called to the scene, but action was not immediately taken against the Trump supporter.

“As the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction, an investigation was conducted on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant,” said the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement.

The video was shared widely on social media on Saturday and was filmed as Trump skipped G20 meetings to play golf at his own club using taxpayer funds, according to Forbes.

