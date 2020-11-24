Megan Thee Stallion denies Fashion Nova pieces stolen from other designers

The Houston-born rapper says that her collection for the fast fashion brand has not duplicated the work of others

Megan Thee Stallion stopped by The Morning Hustle to clear up some rumors about her new collaboration with Fashion Nova.

The rapper recently sat down with hosts of the show to deny she hijacked ideas from several Black designers for the line.

The rapper’s collaboration with the fashion giant sold a whopping $1.2M its first day.

Denim from Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova line

One designer, who goes by aazhia on Instagram, is accusing Megan’s team of stealing her work but Megan denies it.

“A lot of times people will say they talked to my team…I don’t know what year that was,” says Megan. “They will never talk to me about it and I’ve never seen the [designer’s] dress before.”

Meg goes on to explain that one of the dresses that is said to be stolen is a fairly common design.

“It’s a dress that has been done a lot over the years. I feel bad that people’s initial reactions are to just come at me, like, you are a Black woman stealing from Black women.”

According to a column in the Chron.com, there have been allegations in the past that Fashion Nova steals designs from independent Black designers without compensating or crediting them for their work.

Now I love @theestallion and I’m sure she has not seen this before but uhhhh @FashionNovaHelp strikes again smh. Protect black designers! S/o to my best friend (she’s Twitterless) for always lacing me in dope shit. Shop https://t.co/wlZhTGcFEm ✨ pic.twitter.com/NZjedFHmJc — K. (@TheKaiWay) October 8, 2020

Once aazhia caught wind of Megan’s response she posted a video addressing the matter.

She claims the Houston rapper’s team knows exactly who she is and reached out to her regarding Megan’s appearance at the American Music Awards.

In the video, Megan says if the dress design were stolen, she would give credit where it is due and pay the designer for the work.

“If it was a real misunderstanding I would have said ‘I’m sorry sis,’ I would have had to check my stylist.” She adds, “I would have had the dress taken down and given the money to the girl.”

