New York boy slashed in face by woman who knew his father

'What could he have done to you?' asked one neighbor

Loading the player...

Over the weekend a 10-year-old boy was slashed in the face during a fight inside an uptown New York housing project apartment. It is now believed that his alleged attacker was a woman looking for the child’s father.

According to the New York Post, on Saturday, the assailant fled the apartment at Frederick Douglass Houses on West 104th Street shortly after the 2:37 p.m. incident. By Sunday, investigators had identified a 46-year-old woman, who had a relationship with the victim’s father, as a suspect.

READ MORE: Cardi B apologizes after hosting 37 people for Thanksgiving dinner

“I heard people screaming, ‘Stop! Stop!’” neighbor Felix Jean said of the moments surrounding the dispute.

Google Maps Street View Image of Frederick Douglass Houses

Police later told The Post that after the child opened the door to his New York apartment on Saturday afternoon, “He says no and she grabs him and cuts his face with a razor.”

As for the victim who was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, Jean shared, “He was always on his roller skates. You know, around in the hallway and playing with my kids sometimes.”

“It’s like, why would you do that to a child in general?” asked another neighbor who asked not to be named. “There shouldn’t be any reason to slash a 10 year old. What could he have done to you?”

READ MORE: Ciara gushes about Russell Wilson on 32nd birthday: ‘Anything for you’

“No one’s gonna talk to you until she’s arrested, she’s crazy,” one neighbor said, explaining why others in the area have remained tight lipped about helping to identify the woman in question.

The suspect remains on the loose although police say they are confident that they will be able to track her down and make an arrest soon based on the information they’ve gathered.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

