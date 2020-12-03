Chance the Rapper says Jeremih to be released from the hospital

theGrio reported last month, the R&B singer was battling the coronavirus at a Chicago hospital and was placed in ICU at one point

Loading the player...

Chance the Rapper has shared that Jeremih will be released from the hospital on Friday after the R&B singer was gravely ill with COVID-19.

Chance spoke with Jeremih, 33, for the first time in a month and relayed the good news about Jeremih’s condition. As theGrio reported last month, the R&B singer was battling the coronavirus at a Chicago hospital, and at one point, he needed to be placed in ICU.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Read More: Jeremih is out of the ICU and on the road to recovery

50 Cent, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Chance asked for prayers on behalf of the “Birthday Sex” singer born Jeremy Phillip Felton. He is now well enough to go home, according to Chance.

“I am filled with praise right now I just heard my brother Jeremih’s voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month,” Chance tweeted on Wednesday. “He will be out the hospital tomorrow we all give glory to the father in Jesus name.”

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg December 3, 2020

The Coloring Book rapper added in a follow-up tweet the gratitude he felt for those who cared for Jeremih while hospitalized.

“Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony December 3, 2020

Read More: Singer Jeremih hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

Jeremih’s management provided updates on the Chicago native’s condition when it became public that he was ill. It is not clear how he contracted the virus or how long he had it, but Adam Smith told The Kenny Burns Show that he was in dire shape.

Smith relayed that “J really wants the prayers. Stop, drop and really pray. Pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.”

A family spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that Jeremih was on the road to recovery and that “true healing” began after being transferred to a regular hospital following his stay in the ICU.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

