Big Brothers Big Sisters of America announce first Black CEO

Artis Stevens will succeed the current President and CEO of BBBSA, Pam Iorio, who held the spot for almost seven years.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is making a big change.

The organization, established in 1904, recently announced a Black man will head the nonprofit for the first time in its history. On Nov. 23, they announced that Artis Stevens, vice president and chief marketing officer of the National 4-H Council, will become president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

“One of the most important parts of my life has been the opportunity to lead purpose-driven work and empowering young people to be the change they want to see in the world,” Stevens said in a press release. “I’ve grown up in youth development and know first-hand the life-changing impact mentorship can have on one’s life and I have dedicated my career to bringing these types of experiences to all young people,” he added. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing organization and continue the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.”

“We thank Pam Iorio for her commitment and dedication in building a strong foundation for our organization,” said Ken Burdick, board chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in the same release. “Pam was instrumental in establishing a 5-year strategic plan focused on innovative technology solutions, new funding opportunities and brand transformation. As we look to the future, we know Artis has the expertise – and passion – to lead this organization and defend the potential of youth across the country.”

The 116-year old organization is known for its commitment to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

Stevens brings 25 years of leadership experience to his new role and previously held the position as national vice president, marketing strategy & operations at Boys & Girls Club of America, per his LinkedIn. He is a graduate of The University of Georgia and holds a master’s of public administration from Valdosta State University.

