Billboard names Kanye West top gospel artist of 2020

Kanye West released his 'Jesus Is King' album last year which has continued to surpass expectations

Well, it’s official! Kanye West is Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of 2020, reclaiming his title after being honored with the same distinction back in 2019.

The music publication explains on their website that in 2019 West’s first spiritual-themed set, Jesus Is King, opened atop Top Gospel Albums, Top Christian Albums, and the all-genre Billboard 200 in its opening week.

Since that debut on Nov. 9, 2019, Jesus Is King has surpassed expectations by spending well over a year at No. 1 and is the No. 1 album on the Top Gospel Albums year-end tally. The controversial rapper has been named the top male gospel artist this year as well.

Turning the other cheek?

Despite his newfound commitment to religion, as we previously reported in October, West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose made allegations that the producer has never gotten over her rejection and has continued to bully her in the decade since they officially parted ways.

“Even if someone is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years,” she revealed while sitting down for an interview with the No Jumper YouTube channel.

“I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids,” the 37-year-old continued. “He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later, just leave me alone.”

“I don’t bother you, I don’t talk about you. Obviously, he comes up in interviews because he’s a big part of why I’m famous. I try to give good interviews by not shying away from that, but at the same time, it’s like ‘bro leave me alone.”‘

Rose also pointed out that to this day West is the only one of her exes who has any lingering negative feelings towards her.

“You’re famous for 10 years, you dated a whole bunch of girls, everyone has nice things to say about you but one person that obviously has a problem with everybody, has something negative to say about you,” she concluded. “You can do that math at that point.”

