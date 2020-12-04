New trailer released for Wendy Williams Lifetime biopic

Ciera Payton will star as the shock jock-turned-daytime host

This week, Wendy Williams fans were treated to a first look at the trailer for Lifetime’s Wendy Williams: The Movie, which stars Ciera Payton as the shock jock-turned-daytime host.

According to Shadow And Act, Morocco Omari is playing Williams’s ex-husband and former business partner, Kevin Hunter, in the project written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

Photo: Getty Images | The Wendy Williams Show

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “Talk show host Wendy Williams executive produces the biopic on her life, revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. Wendy has made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her. The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.“

The movie will debut on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., followed by a feature-length documentary on Williams titled The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! “

After the trailer aired on her show this past Thursday, a visibly moved Williams (who said she hadn’t seen any of it before) brought director Darren Grant on for a virtual chat.

“This is exciting to me because that’s the Wendy that a lot of people don’t know, that’s the Wendy that I remember … I know that time period, you were on your grind, you were the talk of the town,” said Grant. “There’s sex, there’s drugs, there’s music. It’s all in there.”

