Monica, Ludacris perform at Stacey Abrams’ ‘Rock the Runoff’ virtual concert

With the Georgia runoffs just a month away, celebrities like Monica and Ludacris teamed up with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization to help raise awareness about the race which determines which political party will have control of the Senate.

According to Billboard, on Thursday, Fair Fight aired a star-studded Rock the Runoff virtual concert, with the intention of using its proceeds to fund the non-profit’s voter mobilization efforts. The upcoming Senate runoff pits Ebenezer Baptist Church Rev. Raphael Warnock against Repbulican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, an incumbent appointed to her seat, and Republican Sen. David Perdue who will take on Democratic challeger Jon Ossoff.

In addition to the two Atlanta natives, acts included John Legend, Common, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Michael Stipe, Jermaine Dupri, Earthgang, Indigo Girls, Audra McDonald, and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Stacey Abrams, at #RocktheRunoff concert, talked "critical" upcoming elections in Georgia and urged voters to elect leaders who will expand access to healthcare: "We can and must come together to decisively elect these candidates" https://t.co/4hHQFG0l5y pic.twitter.com/ojDyzYUYvj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 4, 2020

“We are excited to bring together a diverse set of world-renowned talent for Fair Fight’s Rock The Runoff Virtual Concert. As we approach the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia, we must meet voters and supporters where they are; and reiterate how critical these elections are to the future of our nation,” Abrams said previously in a statement to the music publication.

Monica performs onstage at Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“The issues that are vital to the survival of our communities are on the ballot in January. Georgia has proven its ability to turn out the multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi-generational coalition needed to win, and we are poised to do it again on Jan. 5.”

A supporter of Stacey Abrams holds a sign thanking her during a celebration of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s projected presidential win at Freedom Park on November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Supporters around the country are taking to the streets to celebrate after news outlets have declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winner over President Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential race. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

From the organization’s website, “Voter suppression of voters of color and young voters is a scourge our country faces in states across the nation. Georgia’s 2018 elections shone a bright light on the issue with elections that were rife with mismanagement, irregularities, unbelievably long lines and more, exposing both recent and also decades-long actions and inactions by the state to thwart the right to vote. Georgians and Americans are fighting back. Fair Fight Action engages in voter mobilization and education activities and advocates for progressive issues; in addition, Fair Fight Action has mounted significant programs to combat voter suppression in Georgia and nationally.”

All proceeds from the show will go to fund Fair Fight’s efforts in the January runoff. Watch Ant Clemons perform “Better Days” with Justin Timberlake below:

