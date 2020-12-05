Black people hold only 4% of leadership roles at Tesla

In 2017, a Tesla factory worker sued the company citing harassment and racial discrimination

Tesla has shared its diversity reports which reveal that Black employees make up 10 percent of their workforce while only 4 percent are in leadership roles.

Elon Musk, CEO and product architect of Tesla, whose auto company is worth $550 billion, acknowledged the need for better representation.

In its 2020 U.S. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Impact Report published Friday, Musk said he is aware of the shortcomings and the company is looking to change in 2021.

The report highlighted that 59 percent of white people held leadership roles in the company, thought they only represented 34 percent of the overall workforce.

“We know that our numbers do not represent the deep talent pools of Black and African American talent that exist in the U.S at every level — from high school graduates to

professionals,” the Tesla report said.

“Many of our programs in 2021 will focus on increasing Black and African American representation, especially in leadership, while continuing the upward trend in new hires and promotions.”

Tesla Describes Itself As 'Majority-Minority' Company In First US Diversity Report



While highlighting its “roadmap” to further improve the level of diversity and inclusion within the company, Tesla plans to shift its focus to recruiting at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while expanding its internship program to offer “a sustained pipeline of talented college students.”

Women made up 17 percent of the company’s directors and vice president leadership roles and 21 percent of the workforce. Men hold 83 percent of leadership roles and 79 percent of the workforce.

“While women are historically underrepresented in the tech and automotive industries, we recognize we have work to do in this area,” the report said.

In the past, the company has faced criticism on its workplace practices and environment.

According to Market Watch, in 2017 a Tesla factory worker sued the company citing harassment and racial discrimination he endured from co-workers. Another Tesla worker complained that employees were underpaid and overworked.

