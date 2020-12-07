Trump considering over-the-top WH exit to overshadow Biden inauguration

President Trump reportedly plans to leave the White House on Marine One and take one last flight on Air Force One flight to Florida

As January 2021 nears and White House administrations are set to change, the outgoing president is reportedly planning a dramatic exit from the oval office.

According to Axios, President Donald Trump has decided to leave Washington D.C. in a dramatic fashion. The outlet reported sources close to the Trump team revealed his plan to draw attention away from the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. His grand exit includes leaving the White House on Marine One and taking a final flight on Air Force One to Florida for a campaign rally, kicking off a 2024 campaign during the Inauguration.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump had earlier made the traditional call to members of the military stationed abroad through video teleconference. (Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images)

White House spokesman Judd Deere did not confirm plans for outlandish departure.

“Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know,” Judd said to Axios.

theGrio reported Trump dodged a question about attending the upcoming inauguration.

“I don’t want to say that yet. I mean, I know the answer. I’ll be honest, I know the answer,” the president responded when asked if he would attend the event.

President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff wave to crowd on stage after Biden’s address to the nation. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to be sworn into office on January 20. The Washington Post reported the 20201 ceremony will be different than the inaugurations of the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the news outlet, galas and balls may be canceled, the parade may be sized down and many events might be virtual.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is planning the event under the theme “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.” The team is led by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and the remaining five members are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to the outlet.

Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee is led by Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University and is responsible for the special ceremonies, parades, galas and balls.

According to theGrio, incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said the event will borrow ideas and techniques used during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“We know people want to celebrate. There is something here to celebrate,” said Klain last month. “We just want to try to find a way to do it as safely as possible.”

