‘College Hill’ reboot in the works at Jackson State University

BET's college-set reality show is reportedly returning, this time with a cast based at the Mississippi-based HBCU.

The hit early-2000s BET reality show College Hill is reportedly being rebooted. This time, its cast will be based at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

College Hill, which was based at historically black colleges in Atlanta and the University of the Virgin Islands, gave insight into student life at those schools.

In this 2007 photo, the cast of “College Hill” — (from left) Willie McMiller, Fallon Favors, Krystal Lee and J.T. — arrives at the 38th NAACP Image Awards pre-show gala at Boulevard 3 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

According to The Jasmine Brand, the show’s return will include celebrities who are interested in pursuing higher education.

“The show was a huge success, and BET wants to showcase what college life is like,” a source told the site. “There really isn’t anything like it on TV.”

Jackson State University is a great location for College Hill, as the campus recently attached some star power to its football program with the addition of two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler Deion Sanders as head coach.

Sanders recently announced his inaugural coaching staff, which, according to HBCU Game Day, is a “unique blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate and prep levels.”

“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at Thee I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, will join his father at Jackson State University in the role of quarterback. He is, according to ESPN, the highest-ranked prospect the university has ever had and is the only ESPN 300 prospect to commit to the HBCU.

The public HBCU was founded in 1877 and is renowned for its School of Public Health.

JSU is also known for its dynamic marching band, The Sonic Boom of the South, and their accompanying dance line, The Prancing J-Settes.

