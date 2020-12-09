Megan Thee Stallion surprises young fan with PS5

A boy named Riley, a dynamo who makes YouTube videos with his family, flipped over his gift from the rapper.

The 2020 Rapper of the Year — according to GQ magazine — shared some of her blessings with a young fan yesterday.

Megan Thee Stallion bought a PlayStation 5 for a young boy named Riley, a dynamo who makes YouTube videos with his family.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the 2020 American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song onstage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

While the rapper wasn’t featured in the video dropping off the video game player to him, that didn’t dim the enthusiasm from her young fan, who remarked, “I’ve got the richest best friend ever!”

Riley broke into a dance and did a signature backflip to celebrate the gift.

Fans and celebs all commented on the sweet video posted to Megan’s Instagram page, where the caption read, “I had to get my hard body yungin a PS5 we gettin rich together.”

Recently featured on the cover of Variety, MTS commented on why she remains cheerful and optimistic.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she said. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

Megan Thee Stallion is having a banner year. Her debut album, Good News, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and topped both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album and Rap Album charts.

The rapper is expected to tour next year to support her new LP as coronavirus cases trend down in the United States following the successful deployment of vaccines. She is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in May 2021.

This year, Megan also entered into a partnership with Revlon as a global brand ambassador.

The star, who frequently does her own make-up, will be releasing make-up tutorials on the company’s YouTube channel and is set to be featured in advertising.

She is also a spokesperson for Fashion Nova and Savage x Fenty.

