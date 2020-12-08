TheGrio.TV to air on 11 Fox-owned television stations

TheGrio.TV will be on stations representing almost 30% of the general marketplace and over 36% of Black households

Loading the player...

Media mogul Byron Allen’s latest broadcast television network, TheGrio.TV will be distributed on 11 major market Fox owned-and-operated television station subchannels.

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando will carry the network, which will be made available on Jan. 15, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Byron Allen announces launch of TheGrio.TV, to premiere MLK weekend

Reaching more than 100 million U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast television stations, cable/telco/satellite platforms, and free digital streaming, the Black-owned television network’s partnership with Fox represents about 30% of the general market audience and 36% of Black households.

TheGrio.TV, with its network brand slogan “Our Culture Forever” will feature movies, sitcoms, dramas, concerts, talk shows, variety shows, game shows, news, and lifestyle content, available 24/7.

Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO, Entertainment Studios, appears at the Supreme Court of the United States for racial discrimination suit against Comcast on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

Once owned by NBCUniversal, Allen acquired theGrio in 2016 and grew it from less than one million active users to more than 10.5 million monthly users, as of this June. It is the most visited news and entertainment site for the Black community and is the largest employer of Black journalists.

The Allen Media Group, its parent company, has $1 billion worth of acquired media assets, including The Weather Channel in 2018, and 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX broadcast network affiliate television stations around the country. Allen Media Group plans to invest an additional $10 billion over the next two years to acquire other strategic media assets.

READ MORE: Byron Allen buys two over-the-air broadcast TV networks from MGM

“The Grio – which means ‘storyteller’ in Africa – is the first platform to offer an online digital news destination, a free streaming app providing local news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment content geofenced to the user’s zip code, and an over-the-air broadcast television network,” Allen, the Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group said in a statement. “With the Fox owned-and-operated stations coming on board as our launch group, TheGrio.TV over-the-air 24/7 broadcast television network is now positioned for long-term sustainable success.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

