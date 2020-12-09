Jeremih speaks out for the first time after being released from the hospital

There is virtually nowhere that COVID-19 has not touched this year, and the music industry is no exception. On Instagram this morning, Jeremih spoke out for the first time after being released from the hospital.

Last month, the singer contracted COVID-19 and was in an intensive care unit. In a statement obtained by CNN last Saturday, Jeremih told his story and expressed his gratitude.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life…I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes.”

Two weeks ago, Jeremih’s family released a statement saying Jeremih was on a ventilator and explained they “very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers.”

Coming as a reminder of COVID-19’s seriousness, Jeremih is only 33-years-old, which is very young to experience such intense complications. In the Instagram post this morning, Jeremih yet again confessed his gratitude and thanked his fans for their outpouring of love and prayers.

Jeremih battled COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he went from the ICU to eventually finish his stay in a regular hospital room to continue healing.

Jeremih poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 in Los Angeles. The R&B singer, hospitalized with coronavirus, is “breathing on his own and has been given a lower dosage on his medication,” according to a cousin. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

As intense as his battle with COVID-19 was, Jeremih is still following his passion and releasing new music this Friday. What better way to celebrate the holiday season and his recovery than a Holiday album release? Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving is a joint compilation album with none other than Chance the Rapper.

Their album announcement states, “the special collection of songs is a gift to the fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year and will be available for the first time ever across all streaming platforms.”

