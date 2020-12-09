Rep. Gohmert appears to lose tooth during viral speech

Gohmert was having his say about non-existent election fraud in Texas when some reality popped up.

Loading the player...

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert appeared to lose a tooth during a press conference Tuesday.

The fiery representative was having his extended say about election fraud in his state, the claims of which have all been unfounded.

Rep. Louie Gohmert appeared to lose a tooth during a press conference Tuesday, four months after he contracted coronavirus. Some COVID-19 survivors are reportedly experiencing dental problems, including losing teeth without pain or bleeding. (Photo by Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)

Gohmert said that what appeared to be a tooth falling out was actually a crown that came dislodged.

The video was captured by The Recount and shared on Twitter.

Here’s @replouiegohmert channeling Jeff Goldblum’s “Brundlefly” during this press appearance. Losing a tooth mid-sentence & quickly tucking it between his cheek & gums before it’s discovered that he slowly turning into a fly.#GOPComplicitTraitors pic.twitter.com/ZuNY4s8NjI — Russell Arch (@Russell_Arch) December 8, 2020

“Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today’s press conference than they ever were in reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the rampant election fraud in the 2020 race,” Gohmert tweeted. “Excellent priorities, as always. #Crowngate”

The oral incident happened four months after Gohmert contracted coronavirus. He regularly refused to wear a mask throughout the pandemic and tested positive in late July.

Read More: TheGrio.TV to air on 11 Fox-owned television stations

When he contracted COVID-19, his singer daughter, Caroline, wrote on Twitter, “Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID.”

Experts recently said some coronavirus survivors are experiencing dental problems, including losing teeth without pain or bleeding.

Read More: McCarthy says he and McConnell both support $600 stimulus checks

A New York Times article profiled a 43-year-old New York woman — a “COVID long hauler” — who said one of her teeth fell out of her mouth with no warning. She told the paper members of her online support group have also described teeth falling out, sensitive gums and chipping of their teeth.

“It’s extremely rare that teeth will literally fall out of their sockets,” said Dr. David Okano, a periodontist at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. But, he added, existing dental problems may worsen as the result of coronavirus infection.

Read More: Biden lays out three-point plan to combat coronavirus

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gohmert’s fellow Republican, filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against four states, alleging that they “unlawfully enacted changes to their voting laws that led to election irregularities and skewed the results of the presidential election.” Gohmert tweeted a statement in support of Paxton’s action Tuesday afternoon.

“In filing this lawsuit, the state of Texas has once again proved its dedication to our nation’s sovereign law,” he wrote, “and ultimately, to the will of the American people.”

Read More: Harris, Abrams selected for Forbes’ ‘most powerful women’ list

The suit targets Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

In the Texas suit, Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to extend the Dec. 14 deadline for states to certify the 2020 presidential election, despite its rejection of a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn that state’s election results with a stunning 9-0 ruling.

His efforts are expected to meet the same fate.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

