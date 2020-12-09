Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner buy $30M property in Miami

After much speculation, its now known where the Kushners will live post-White House

Loading the player...

Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House and it looks like two of his top advisors – daughter Ivanka Trump and her notoriously enigmatic husband Jared Kushner – are already planning where they want to live after leaving Washington, D.C. behind.

Read More: Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

According to Page Six, the couple is heading to Florida, and have reportedly already snagged a stunning (and secluded) multimillion-dollar undeveloped lot just outside Miami Beach.

Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, and her husband and senior adviser Jared Kushner wait for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump met with members of the Senate GOP. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The outlet notes, “The private, guarded and gated Indian Creek Island is also one of the most secure places in Florida, as it boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residences. It is believed the couple purchased Lot 4, which was owned by Julio Iglesias, to build a bayfront estate. The sale closes on Dec. 17.”

After that initial report, People later confirmed the news, adding that a source close to the couple previously revealed that are both in the middle of a massive transition as they map out what life will look like for them after their stint as advisors to the president.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have purchased land in South Florida’s Indian Creek Village for more than $30 million, according to the New York Post https://t.co/H3rxISoBWm December 8, 2020

“I think they’re very aware of what’s going on and will probably take some time thinking about what comes next,” this source said in the days after the Nov. 3 election.

“They’re not like a traditional family that immediately needs to figure out their next move,” the source said, adding, “They gave four years of extremely hard work and energy. They’ve got a young family, they’ve got a lot to figure out — where they want to live and what avenues they want — but there’s no rush.”

Read More: Weeks after election, YouTube cracks down on misinformation

“When you’re out of the government, someone else gets the magnifying glass — and now it’s Biden and [Kamala] Harris,” the source concluded, “and good luck to them.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

