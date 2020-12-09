Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Tom Wolf is not experiencing any symptoms

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf revealed today that he tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to work remotely.

The governor announced his diagnosis in a tweet. He has not experienced any symptoms but still tested positive for the airborne virus during a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday. He will now isolate himself at home.

During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.



I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

Wolf also shared that his wife Frances is awaiting the results of her test and will be also isolating at their home.

As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 72-year-old Democratic governor is a cancer survivor thus particularly susceptible to the complications of the virus.

Wolf added that his positive test result was proof that no one is immune to the pandemic. In Pennsylvania alone, there have 440,000 people who have been infected and 11,000 deaths.

“Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” his statement continued.

Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to continue following guidelines that will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard their well-being.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (Credit: official site)

“I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” Wolf concluded.

Wolf last appeared in public on Monday with Health Secretary Rachel Levine and both wore masks for the occasion. According to the inquirer she has since tested negative. Wolf warned that the state was in danger of becoming overwhelmed by the disease as hospitals are facing shortages of staff. The Democratic governor has put into place restrictions that have limited gatherings in the state.

“Over the course of the past two weeks, unfortunately, Pennsylvania’s situation has become even more dire, and I find myself here saying things I really, really wish I didn’t have to say,” Wolf said. “If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, if we don’t do this, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals, will overwhelm our health care system.”

“All 13 million Pennsylvanians, we all have a shared responsibility to make this work,” Wolf said.

