Cassie is a mom-to-be again.

The 34-year-old singer and her husband, Alex Fine, shared with the world on Thursday morning that they’re expecting a second child together.

Music artist Cassie Ventura attends the VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” – Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

She took to Instagram to share a few gorgeous pregnancy photos cradling her bump, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you.”

Cassie further shared the good news in a sentimental video featuring her husband and their one-year-old daughter, Frankie Fine. In the video, the couple and Frankie perform an at-home sonogram, allowing us to hear the baby’s heartbeat.

Her husband, who also posted the video on his page, wrote a heartfelt note that said, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

Cassie married Alex, a 27-year-old fitness trainer, in September 2019 after just one month of being engaged. Three days before the pregnancy announcement, the Fine’s celebrated Frankie’s first birthday with a ‘Puppy Dog Pals’ quarantine-style party.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity! #FrankieStoneFine..”

Cassie is one of many celebs who have recently shared good news with the world through their pregnancy announcements.

Singer/songwriter Victoria Monét announced on Instagram just this week that she’s expecting her first child.

Monét, 27, shared photos of herself in a sparkling headpiece and skirt with her belly exposed. “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom,” she wrote.

Actress/singer Christina Milian is also expecting. On Instagram, she shared a photo with her boyfriend, French musician Matt Pokora, kissing her belly and another with her son’s hand on her baby bump.

“You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove,” Milian wrote in the caption.

The baby on the way will join the couple’s 10-month-old son, Isaiah, plus Milian’s 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison, with ex-husband The-Dream.

