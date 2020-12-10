Ben & Jerry’s, Colin Kaepernick launch ‘Change the Whirled’ ice cream

The new flavor is set to launch in 2021

If 2020 has proven anything, it’s that the push for justice is never-ending and transcends all boundaries. Civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to launch a new ice cream flavor, Change the Whirled.

Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The vegan non-dairy frozen dessert is set to launch in 2021. Inspired by Kaepernick’s commitment to social and racial justice in this country, Ben & Jerry’s was inspired to team up with him for their next flavor launch.

The official statement reads, “We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work.” They later go on to explain, “Change The Whirled Non-Dairy is made with sunflower butter and is 100% certified vegan, just like Kaepernick himself. And Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds go to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization he founded to empower Black and Brown youth and elevate the voices of the next generation of racial justice leaders.”

We’ve teamed up with @Kaepernick7! Introducing Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, the flavor that's supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people. Coming to freezers in 2021! Learn more: https://t.co/7c0Se2vut4 pic.twitter.com/LY90ObEwCj December 10, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s is no stranger to social and political activism. The ice cream company has been vocal in their anti-racism effort this past year, and this past September they launched Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America. This podcast (in partnership with Vox Media) strives to, “take a deep look at our country’s lesser-known history of racial injustice and show how legally-enforced discrimination and state-sanctioned brutality continued long after slavery ended,” and is based on the film of the same name.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

As for the actual flavor of “Changed the Wind”, the official website describes it as a “caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls & chocolate cookie swirls,” a sweet treat just in time for winter.

For more on the Know Your Rights Camp founded by Kaepernick, head to their website, https://www.knowyourrightscamp.com.

