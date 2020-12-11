Janet Jackson offers encouragement to Teyana Taylor over possible retirement

Teyana Taylor recently announced she is quitting music and Janet Jackson sent words of love.

Loading the player...

Teyana Taylor just got major support from her idol, Janet Jackson.

“Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God. Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world,” wrote Jackson on Instagram.

Read More: Swizz Beatz slammed for rejecting Missy Elliott and Janet Jackson Verzuz

“Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards?” she added to Taylor who just celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday. “We do this for the love, the passion, and the fans.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Jermaine Dupri reveals reason behind his breakup with Janet Jackson

“Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always. I hope you enjoy your special day. 🙏🏾😘 #BlackGirlMagic 👸🏾.”

Taylor, who has always been very vocal about how inspired she is by the legend, replied, “😩😩😩🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ima go and cry…. BRB!” under the post per, The Blast.

As previously reported by theGrio, Taylor thanked fans for her Spotify end-of-the-year stats that included an impressive 162.8 million streams. However, she recently confessed to feeling underappreciated by her label, hinting at a possible early retirement from the music industry.

Sparking a firestorm on social media, the R&B songstress was straightforward with her list of grudges against her label, GOOD Music, and the industry as a whole.

Taylor complained that she felt “super unappreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.”

Taylor said the list goes on and on, and then added, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Additional reporting by, Renee G.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

