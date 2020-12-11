5 more exciting takeaways from Disney’s Investor Day





Expect new Black superheroes, animated series, and reboots at Disney

Loading the player...

Disney’s Investor Day featured a TON of amazing announcements about what the future holds for Disney+ and the MCU and prompted the company’s stock to soar higher than ever as a result of all the exciting news.

Read More: Disney confirms Chadwick Boseman won’t be replaced as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

TheGrio already reported that Chadwick Boseman won’t be replaced as T’Challa in the Black Panther sequel that was given a July 2022 release date. We also learned about tons of new Black beauties (like Wunmi Mosaku and Teyonah Parris) who are joining the MCU and got excited about new animated series heading to the streamer including Tiana, Moana, and Zootopia+.

Justin Simien is working on a Lando Calrissian project at Disney+, and Sister Act 3 is officially happening and will star Whoopi Goldberg who will co-produce with Tyler Perry.

Read More: ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ with Anthony Mackie trailer released

Here’s a rundown of 5 more of the biggest takeaways:

Ironheart series in the works at Disney+

(Credit: Disney)

There’s a brand new Black superhero coming to the MCU thanks to Ironheart. Marvel Studios is developing a Disney+ series based on the teen superhero, and she’ll be played by Dominique Thorne.

Ironheart is a fairly new addition to the world of comics, and here’s what we know so far. In the comics that debuted in 2015, the hero is Riri Williams, a teen prodigy who attends MIT and is a huge fan of Iron Man. She uses her genius to build her own flying suit based on Tony Stark’s design. She doesn’t have any supernatural powers, but like Tony Stark, her intellect makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Read More: Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry sign on to ‘Sister Act 3’

Don Cheadle heading to Disney+

Don Cheadle will star in a Disney+ series, Armor Wars and in it, he’ll reprise the role of War Machine but we don’t know much else.

Gabrielle Union will star in Cheaper By The Dozen reboot

(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Kenya Barris is developing a reboot of the Cheaper by The Dozen franchise and Gabrielle Union is set to star in the film. So far, all we know is the project will feature a blended family of 12 navigating their hectic home life as well as their family business and it’s due out in 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson will star in Secret Invasion series

(Credit: Disney)

Samuel L. Jackson is returning to the Marvel world in Secret Invasion along with Ben Mendelsohn. Jackson will reprise his role of Nick Fury and team up with Skrull agent Talos to contend with a secret Skrull invasion on earth.

Read More: Justin Simien developing Lando Calrissian series at Disney+

The Little Mermaid sets full cast

Disney also revealed who will be joining our new Ariel, Halle Bailey, in the upcoming, live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Daveed Diggs will take on the role of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy will play the villainous Ursula, and Awkwafina will play Scuttle.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

