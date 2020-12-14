Amazon drops trailer for new comedy special ‘Yearly Departed’

The female-led lineup includes Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe, delivering a series of eulogies for the year that was 2020.

Loading the player...

Amazon Studios released the official trailer for the soon-to-be-released comedy special Yearly Departed, featuring women comedians paying respects to 2020.

Read More: Amazon Studios acquires ‘Coming 2 America’ and sets March release date

“We have gathered all you ladies here today because 2020 was a trifling hoe,” says host Phoebe Robinson at the beginning of the trailer.

“I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig,” Robinson said in a press release.

The special enlisted the talents of Tiffany Haddish, Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe Fumudoh, Rachel Brosnahan, Patti Harrison, and more of Hollywood’s funniest women.

Yearly Departed is described as a series of eulogies for the year that was 2020. According to the studio, the series “will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020.”

Image via Amazon Studios

Read More: Amazon drops first trailer for Regina King directorial debut ‘One Night in Miami’

The trailer offers a one-minute glimpse into what is to come from the hour-long comedy special. Each woman steps to the podium, in traditional funeral fashion, and says an official goodbye to an element that added to the chaos of 2020 in comedic style.

“To hell with it, to hell with all of it,” exclaimed Brosnahan in the clip.

“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star in a press release.

“This is a chance for me to heal. Get my spirit, my soul together,” Tiffany Haddish said in the preview of her time at the podium.

Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza is set to direct.

Yearly Departed is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted. It premieres December 30 on the streamer.

“Given the events of 2020, we can’t wait to toast its departure with this group of hilarious women, led by the incredible Rachel Brosnahan!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a press statement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

