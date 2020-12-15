Boston healthcare workers dance with happiness over vaccine in viral video

Boston Medical Center received 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines were administered this week and frontline health workers in Boston celebrated by dancing in the street to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”

Boston Medical Center was one of the first recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The medical center was given 1,950 doses. The staff at the hospital found that to be a reason to celebrate.

“On December 14th, Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. And staff are “feeling good” about this important turning point in the pandemic… 💃🏼 🕺🏼 ,” the caption read, accompanied by the staff’s TikTok video.

“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week.”

The TikTok video has gone viral and the Facebook post had more than 17K shares and thousands of comments. On Twitter, the response was even more profound and Kate Walsh, the president and CEO of the Boston Medical Center health system, said that the moment of joy was one of the reasons why she loved her job.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

“Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines,” Walsh wrote in a tweet. “A great day, a great place.”

As theGrio reported, Monday marked the first day that people in the United States who were not part of the vaccine trials were injected. Sandra Lindsay, a Black critical nurse from Queens, was the first in the nation to receive the vaccine. She volunteered to instill confidence in the process.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been more than 16 million cases of people infected with the airborne virus in the United States and 300,000 deaths. The arrival of the vaccine was welcome to not only the overjoyed healthcare workers, but those who watched their dancing online.

“All the big fights, long nights, that you’ve been through,” one person commented, quoting Lizzo’s song. “Hope the vaccine brings them some needed rest and PTO.”

