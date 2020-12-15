First look trailer released for OWN reality series ‘Belle Collective’

The new show premieres Friday, January 15 and follows five women who are forging their own paths in Jackson, Mississippi

OWN released the trailer for the brand new reality show, Belle Collective, which is aimed at introducing the women defining the new south.

The series is part of the network’s expansion into unscripted television. theGrio reported that OWN invested in programming for both Friday and Saturday nights.

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN, according to a report.

“Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”

According to a press release, Belle Collective, “centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.”

From the same producers as Love & Marriage: Huntsville, the women hope to give a refreshing glimpse of southern culture and dispel long-held stereotypes of the South. The cast is faced with rebuilding a historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses and must set aside their differences to accomplish this goal.

The women navigate through the ups and downs of their personal and professional life on-screen. Dr. Antoinette Liles is not only dealing with a divorce, but also opening her own dental practice. Tambra Cherie is newly single and works as an on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station, hosting the most controversial radio show in the city, The Relationship Hour. Latrice Rogers is the leader and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, a successful hair care emporium in the region.

“A Mississippi girl on a Mississippi girl’s television network. It’s not irony… it’s what I believe is divine purpose and I am grateful to represent all the little girls who saw beyond struggle and accepted greatness instead! Stay tuned … reality gets no realer than this!,” Rogers said on Instagram.

Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of Hamilton Davis Mental Health will also be featured on the show. Lateshia Pearson is also a CEO, leading the National Women’s Brunch Organization with the goal of bringing women together for empowerment. Her goals have shifted to include joining the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street.

The trailer introduces the women showing various emotional, celebratory and fashionable moments.

Belle Collective is slated to premiere on January 15 at 10:00 PM ET. The series is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams, and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

