Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hits No. 1 again

The song has earned Carey over $60 million in royalties, winning her the 'Queen of Christmas' title.

Mariah Carey is becoming synonymous with Christmas.

The worldwide superstar’s hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart again. The record first topped the chart in 2018 and again the next year, making this the third holiday season in a row that it’s a major hit.

Global icon Mariah Carey is shown announcing the “Mariah Carey Christmas Factory” during the Sept. 2017 grand opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

The song joins Brenda Lee’s 1958 favorite “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” by Bobby Helms the year prior and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the 1963 classic by Andy Williams, in the Hot 100 list this week.

The chart record notes that “Feliz Navidad,” by legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Jose Feliciano, is in the Top 10 this year for the first time, just over 50 years after it was released.

Billboard writes that “All I Want For Christmas Is Yo,” is Carey’s 19th number-one Hot 100 song, bringing her within striking distance of tying with The Beatles for 20 overall chart-topping hits.

She is also the first artist to have a song ranked number one in four distinct decades.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas recently debuted on Apple TV, a show combining musical performances from Carey and fellow singers Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande with “dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation.” Referred to as “the undisputed Queen of Christmas,” Carey reportedly “jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

The soundtrack to the new special features a new song: “Oh Santa,” by Carey, Hudson and Grande, which also just entered the Billboard charts.

Carey co-wrote “All I Want for Christmas is You” in 1994 for her fourth studio LP and first holiday album, titled Merry Christmas.

The song has reportedly earned the legendary singer more than $60 million in royalties, winning her the “Queen of Christmas” moniker.

The song has also been adapted into a children’s book and an animated holiday film.

