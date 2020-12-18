Rev. Raphael Warnock says ‘we shouldn’t be talking about election day, it’s election season’

The Democratic nominee for the United States Senate sat down with theGrio to discuss COVID-19, his political campaign and more.

During an interview with theGrio, Rev. Raphael Warnock discussed the importance of his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia’s runoff elections.

The 51-year-old Georgia native described growing up in public housing in Savannah, Georgia as the 11th of 12 children and being the first to earn a 4-year degree, making use of programs such as Upward Bound, Pell Grants, and student loans.

(Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

“I’m running now for the U.S. Senate because it’s harder now for kids growing up in struggling families all across Georgia, and all across our country, than it was for me,” he remarked. “I want to create opportunity. I think the wealthy and the well connected are pretty well taken care of in terms of representation in Washington. They don’t suffer from lack of representation. I think ordinary people [and] working families need a senator that understands their struggles.”

Warnock is confident in his ability to win the race, despite polling numbers teetering between himself and his opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“We can win this race. We just have to decide that’s what we’re going to do,” the hopeful senator exclaimed. “I’m moving all across this state. I was in eight different cities and towns this weekend, and I have to tell you, there’s a lot of energy on the ground.”

He also spoke on the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We need to pay attention to the science and listen to the scientists. It’s really unfortunate that this virus has become politicized. The virus is not red or blue, and wearing a mask shouldn’t be a red or blue issue,” he said.

“It’s these kinds of political games, a lack of a national coordinated strategy for months and months that has created an American tragedy, of proportions, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. 300,000 American’s dead, that’s a lot of empty chairs during the holiday season. That’s a lot of broken hearts spread all across our country.”

theGrio reported both Warnock and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff earned an endorsement from President-elect Joe Biden. The future POTUS made it clear the need to win both seats.

“On day one as your president, I’m prepared to sign a COVID relief package that fully funds the public health response needed, led by Georgia’s own CDC. It will ensure free testing and vaccination for every American and will get small businesses the assistance they need right now,” Biden said in the ad. “Let me be clear, I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the United States Senate to get this done.”

