Beyoncé’s Beygood is giving $5K grants to those facing foreclosures or evictions

The company is working with the NAACP to distribute $5k grants to those facing eviction or foreclosures

It’s the holiday season and Beyoncé is in a giving mood.

Queen Bey announced an initiative on Tuesday to help those impacted by the coronavirus through her organization BeyGOOD. In Phase 2 of the initiative, the company will give $5k grants to those facing eviction or foreclosure. The press release states:

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and help where needed most. Phase 2 of the BeyGOOD impact fund will now help assist those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness, and overall economic downturn.”

It continues with, “This holiday season while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

All necessary documentation must be provided to NAACP. Online Application process opens January 7th where 100 recipients will be selected and grants disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February. And there’s more holiday GOOD NEWS . . . stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”

Besides helping those facing homelessness, the company has collaborated with organizations to donate essentials like food, water, and Covid-19 testing. They have also donated $10k grants to 250 small businesses, per the same press release.

When BeyGood announced the holiday initiative on Twitter, the Beyhive and supporters flocked to applaud Queen B’s effort while feeling disappointed by the government and their recent announcement of the $600 stimulus aide.

“Beyoncé doing more than the US government,” wrote one Twitter user.

Beyoncé doing more than the US government — 79x Grammy nominated Beyoncé Giselle KnowlesCarter (@missfishphd) December 22, 2020

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that Beyoncé is no stranger to great charitable efforts.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and his #StartSmall Campaign to donate $6 million to local community-based organizations for “providing mental wellness services” in Houston, New York, Detroit, and New Orleans.

We reported in July that BeyGOOD and the NAACP announced the ‘Black Parade Route,’ which was a “Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist small business communities impacted by recent events.”

