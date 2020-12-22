DaBaby plans to retire from music in five years

DaBaby sat down with XXL Magazine and discussed his plans for the future

In an exclusive interview with XXL Magazine, rapper DaBaby revealed his plans to retire from music in five years.

DaBaby has had a truly remarkable year, with his hit song “Rockstar” making it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving multiple Grammy nominations for the upcoming award ceremony. Even with his accolades and success, DaBaby has opened up about his long term goals, including a plan to retire from music in five years.

DaBaby revealed in an exclusive interview with XXL Magazine, “Five years, I’ma be retired in five years…I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.” This revelation tracks with the rapper’s other business ventures, specifically his record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.

With five artists already signed to the new label (Stunna 4 Vegas, KayyKilo, Wisdom, Rich Dunk, and DJ K.i.D), DaBaby is certainly positioning himself to foster new generations of talent in the future.

The rapper also talked to XXL about his unprecedented success during the pandemic. He explained, “The way that I put shit together leading up until the pandemic definitely put me in the position to, right when the pandemic hit, like, I leveled up completely…I’m on a, you know what I’m saying, a whole other wave right now.”

Rapper DaBaby (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The charts certainly reflect DaBaby’s hard work and dedication, with “Rockstar” holding the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks this year.

He confessed to XXL, “During the pandemic, I’ve been the longest-lasting artist on Billboard…so, I feel like I definitely adapted to it and made it happen. I like the results of, you know, the work I put in during the pandemic fo’sho.”

“Rockstar” is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

