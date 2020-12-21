NeNe Leakes posts petition and says fans should boycott ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes left Bravo and it sounds like she wants her fans to join her.

The TV personality and actress recently spoke out against the network and posted a #BoycottBravo petition to her Twitter account on Monday. Leakes blasted Bravo for not treating the “Black women who created shows” fairly and instead claimed they were demoted.

‘Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED… TURN OFF YOUR TV’S,” the reality star tweeted.

The petition calls out Bravo for racial bias and also mentions Married to Medicine star Mariah Huq.

“This petition is putting Bravo TV on notice that fans of the shows Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine hold them accountable for their dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq,” per the petition.

The petition is close to reaching its goal of 10,000 signatures.

“This action by Bravo network is affirmation of systemic racism and inequality that the African American community faces and struggles with currently in society. Which NeNe as an African American woman is advocating to change,” the petition continued.

“Bravo, we the fans are aware of our power and how a lack of our viewership would be a detriment to the future success of said network. Fans we ask that you sign this petition and stand in support of equality for NeNe and Mariah as well as all African American talent on this network.”

Leakes left the RHOA franchise in 2015 but returned in 2017, per US Magazine. In September, she announced she was leaving the show again.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” she said in a YouTube video. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

theGrio reached out to Leakes and Huq for a comment and didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

