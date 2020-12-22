‘Coming 2 America’ trailer released: Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem learns he has a son

The sequel will be released in March under Amazon Studios

The much-anticipated trailer for Coming 2 America has been released.

Fans of the beloved comedy got a sneak peek at the upcoming sequel featuring comedy legend Eddie Murphy as the crowned Prince Akeem of the fictional African nation Zamunda. The film’s plot centers on Akeem, who is about to become King, but he must first satisfy his father’s dying wish for Akeem to find the long-lost son he never knew about; Queens street savvy native Lavelle played by Jermaine Fowler.

(Credit: Amazon Studios)

“You must heed my words before I’m gone, my son,” a dying King Jaffe Joffer, with James Earl Jones reprising the role, says in the opening scenes of the trailer and appears to be on his deathbed. “Now, you will be king!”

“But the throne must pass to a male heir,” continues King Jaffe, the ruler of Zamunda. “Akeem, it appears you have a son. He must be found.”

More than 30 years after the original release of Coming to America, it’s back to America for Akeem along with his trusted friend Semmi, once again played by Arsenio Hall.

“Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began,” describes the official synopsis from Amazon Studios.

“Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson), and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making ‘Coming 2 America’ the most anticipated comedy film of the year.”

James Earl Jones stars in COMING 2 AMERICA (Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

As theGrio reported, Hall recently shared that fans would not be disappointed by the upcoming film. He promised “surprises” in an interview with Complex to promote Coming 2 America.

“I wanted to put my foot in this one. Everything worked out good. Everybody brought their A-game every day, giving 100 percent, on time. When you see the outtakes, you’ll realize how much fun we had. You’ll watch the outtakes and say, ‘They shouldn’t have even paid them, because they had too much fun. That’s not no job,’” he says.

Coming 2 America was initially set to be released in theaters this year from Paramount Pictures, but the pandemic altered those plans. It was announced in October that Amazon Studios purchased the film distribution rights for a reported $125 million.

Coming 2 America will now be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Watch the trailer below.

