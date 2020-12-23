Russell Westbrook gives back to community in D.C. holiday drive

The NBA player was recently traded to the Washington Wizards

Loading the player...

Keeping in line with the true meaning of Christmas, many sports figures and celebrities are using this time to lend a hand to people in need. Partnering with The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School, Russell Westbrook gave back to the community in a holiday drive.

Read More: Russell Westbrook launches tech program for at-risk youth in L.A.

Westbrook was recently traded to the Washington Wizards and wasted no time getting to know his new city. The NBA player partnered with The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School and handed out his signature Jordan shoes, face masks, and backpacks.

According to Westbrook, nearly 300 kids showed up to the drive-thru event. Westbrook did not just appear and show his face, but he personally handed out these items to community members, making it a special day for some very lucky fans.

The father of three even got in the holiday spirit and wore a Santa hat while working, along with a face mask and gloves.

Photo: Russell Westbrook Twitter| @russwest44

Read More: Russell Westbrook executive producing Tulsa race massacre docuseries

Speaking on his partnership and the drive-thru donations, TMZ reports that Westbrook said, “It is very important not just to come to a new place but to show that you actually care about a community.”

He went on to explain, “Because where I grew up, living in the city, being able to wake up on Christmas morning and be able to have a gift or a new pair of shoes or backpacks or whatever it was – you would be blessed to be able to have that.”

After the event, Westbrook tweeted out pictures to his fans. He captioned them saying, “Today, I partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School to host our 1st Washington DC COVID-19 safe holiday drive! I handed out masks, backpacks & my signature Jordan shoes to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8.”

Today, I partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School to host our 1st Washington DC COVID-19 safe holiday drive! I handed out masks, backpacks & my signature Jordan shoes to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. pic.twitter.com/FhEl8ISXGj — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) December 22, 2020

Westbrook followed up his tweet by saying he is “looking forward” to continuing his work in the DMV area to connect with inner-city youth and empower them.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

