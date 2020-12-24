Biden’s unprecedented inauguration is being spearheaded by a Black woman

Inauguration day will look very different this year.

A Black woman from Philly is helping spearhead the event, which will take place on January 20. Inauguration day typically draws massive crowds, but due to the coronavirus restrictions, members of the planning committee like Erin Wilson have a challenge on their hands, per the Inquirer.

But Wilson has helped plan other large political events, and despite the feat, she is up for the challenge.

“I love the Olympics and I love the [Democratic] convention and I love the presidential inauguration because I think there are so few moments where we as a nation can have a shared experience of joy,” said Wilson, 37, who is the deputy executive director of the inauguration committee.

“That’s even more meaningful right now when so many families are struggling. To have a moment to come together and celebrate, I feel very privileged to build what that looks like.”

Erin Wilson, Deputy Executive Director of Biden’s Inauguration Committee. (Photo: Biden for President)

This year’s inauguration will still feature President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris taking the oath in front of the Capitol; however, folks are encouraged to stay home and take in the experience virtually.

“Health and safety are going to be our top priorities as we look toward the inauguration,” shared Wilson. “But with that being said, we are really excited about ways that we can reimagine what those traditional experiences have looked like and what they can look like, ways that Americans from all across the country can participate in those virtually and safely from home.”

The event will also feature a virtual parade and look similar to the Democratic National Convention this past summer, including prerecorded shots around the country and stories.

Wilson adds that she wants to include a myriad of voices at the event.

“We want to make sure … that we’re incorporating diverse voices from communities all across the nation,” said Wilson. “Red states, blue states — reaching all of America. That’s the most critical piece of this, one nation under one president.”

President Donald Trump has yet to concede to Biden.

