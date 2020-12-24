Glynn Turman gets emotional discussing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance

The actor describes Boseman as a fine actor who was 'dedicated to the craft and wasn’t there for the glamour'

Loading the player...

Glynn Turman sat down with the Carlos Watson Show and opened up about what it was like working with Chadwick Boseman on his final performance.

Turman and Boseman teamed up with Viola Davis for the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is now streaming on Netflix. Turman spoke candidly with host Carlos Watson about his acting career and instantly became emotional when the host mentioned Boseman, who unexpectedly passed in August.

Read More: Viola Davis ‘broke down’ after learning of ‘Ma Rainey’ costar Chadwick Boseman’s death

Watson first asked Turman, who is known for films like Cooley High and shows like A Different World, how he started acting. Turman gives credit to his mother, who was in the “bohemian” crowd and introduced him around 12 years old to her friend and playwright, Lorraine Hansberry.

But when his mother first introduced the idea of auditioning for Hansberry’s play, a young Turman agreed on one condition.

“I’m not sure. When is it going to be?” Turman said to his mother at the time. “Because if it is Saturday, I can’t do it. I have a baseball game.”

Turman and Watson began to laugh hysterically at the actor’s innocence at the time. He goes on to say, “I got the role.”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Read More: Teen actor Dusan Brown dishes on ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and working with the late Chadwick Boseman

In regards to his most recent role alongside Boseman, Turman gushes over the late actor.

“Chad Boseman, that caliber of fine actor who is dedicated to the craft and wasn’t there for the glamour… who was putting his blood into it,” shared Turman in disbelief. “Wait till you see this boy.”

He becomes emotional and puts his face in his hands.

Watson affirms him by saying, “You’re going to miss him.” He adds, “But you’re not going to miss him because he didn’t go anywhere. He is still here with us.”

The full episode of the Carlos Watson Show drops on January 4.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

