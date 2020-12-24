Here are the states that may have a white Christmas this year

Residents in about a dozen states typically wake up to snow on Christmas day each year

For much of the nation, it will not be a white Christmas this year.

The weather service defines a white Christmas as having “1 inch of snow on the ground” on the morning of Dec. 25. Based on historical data, residents in about a dozen states typically wake up to snow on Christmas day each year.

Forecasters say there is a chance of a white Christmas in Southeast Nebraska, but Washingtonians can look forward to a rainy holiday, Patch reports.

According to USA Today, the Upper Midwest will experience a white Christmas after a blizzard hit some areas on Wednesday. In the Northeast, it’s soggy and rainy. Heavy snowfall is also expected around the eastern Great Lakes, parts of the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians, per the National Weather Service. Atlanta could also see light snowfall on Christmas Day, the report states.

The weather service has warned South Floridians that the area could be hit by the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. The announcement coincides with reports that the drop in temperature is causing iguanas to fall out of trees — but they’re not dead.

“At about 50 degrees, iguanas can become lethargic,” said Chris Michaels, a meteorologist with WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Virginia. “It’s when the temperature drops to about 40 degrees or lower that their blood doesn’t move around as quickly. As a result, they can stiffen up and fall out of the trees in which they frequent.”

The Weather Service tweeted: “Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!”

Meanwhile, the entire eastern third of the nation will feel like the “dead of winter” on Christmas Day, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

“The Arctic air and brutal winds will make it feel like the dead of winter – and the combination of snow and a dramatic freeze-up will have some locations feeling like the North Pole,” he said.

