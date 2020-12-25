Only 20 percent of Republicans believe Biden fairly won election

50% of those surveyed say Trump will be remembered as a failed president.

Most Democrats are not on bored with President Donald Trump’s voter fraud allegations.

In a new poll released on Thursday by USA Today/Suffolk University, a vast majority of Democrats believe that Joe Biden won the election fairly despite Trump and Republicans claiming the 2020 election was unfair, The Hill reports.

Trump and some of his allies have repeatedly claimed voter fraud in several states despite there being no evidence to back up their claims.

According to the poll, 78 % of Republicans believe Biden was not elected legitimately, while 96 % of Democrats say he was elected fairly.

The poll is made up of 1000 voters between Dec. 16-20 and has a 3.1 margin of error percentage points.

13 % of those surveyed say he will be remembered as a “good president” while 16 % say he will be remembered as a “great president.”

Trump has yet to concede to Biden and now has dozens of failed voter fraud lawsuits across the country. But still, 71 % of Republicans say they will still support him while 50 % of those surveyed say Trump will be remembered as a “failed” president.

While Trump makes claims of voter fraud some of his supporters are actually committing it. theGrio previously reported, a Pennsylvanian Trump supporter is facing charges for voter fraud. He successfully secured an absentee ballot in his deceased stepmother’s name but didn’t go through casting a vote. Per The Hill, Bruce Bartman is being charged with one count of unlawful voting and two felony counts of perjury.

“For all the conspiracy theorists out there, this case today does not represent widespread voter fraud,” said Bartman’s lawyer, Samuel Stretton, to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This case was evidence that one person committed voter fraud by casting an improper and illegal ballot.”

“In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid,” Stretton stated, in regards to his client. “And for that, he is very sorry.”

