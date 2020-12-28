Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized, artist calls it ‘act of racist aggression’

'This was an act of racist aggression and we need to show them we will not stand for it,' wrote the artist.

In Oakland, Cali. a bust erected in memorial of Breonna Taylor was vandalized and the artist, Leo Carson believes the destruction was not random.

“After spending months creating this artwork it was incredible to see the community and neighbors taking photos and enjoying it. Now I am devastated and enraged to see it in pieces,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page, set to raise funds to correct the damage caused to the sculpture. ” This was an act of racist aggression and we need to show them we will not stand for it.”

The online fundraiser has reached the $5000 goal set by Carson. He detailed the money would be used to rebuild his artwork of Taylor using bronze to prevent further damage, and any additional money not used in the project and attained through the campaign would be donated to Taylor’s family.

According to CBS SF Bay Area, local police are investigating the crime. The vandalism occurred only two weeks after the statue was installed. It stood in an area known as Latham Square near City Hall.

“The Oakland Police Department is aware of the incident regarding the vandalism of a bust honoring Breonna Taylor,” said in a statement according to the news outlet. “A report has been filed and the incident is under investigation.”

The bust was damaged by someone Carson believes to be against Black Lives Matter protests.

“Looks like they hit it with a baseball bat along the back,” he said to CBS describing the damage. “I don’t think there’s a single person in Oakland who doesn’t know who Breonna Taylor is, and I don’t think you attack a sculpture like that by accident.”

He added, “I made this sculpture to support the Black Lives Matter movement and while I’m overcome with rage and sadness at their cowardly act, their vandalism will make her even more potent,” in a statement to KQED.

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Over the spring and summer, protests erupted across the nation calling for justice in the shooting death of Taylor. theGrio reported Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during the botched execution of a no-knock search warrant. Her mother Tamika Palmer, recently called on President-elect Joe Biden to launch a federal investigation into her daughter’s death and other Black people who died at the hands of law enforcement.

“These victims could not vote for you — so millions of us did so on their behalf. Now, we need you to fight for Breonna and for the other families that have joined the sad sisterhood and brotherhood of people who have lost loved ones to police violence,” she said according to the report.

