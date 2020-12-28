Kenya Barris asks judge to grant restraining order against his sister

A new report detailed the famed director and writer has filed for a restraining order for the safety of his children.

According to TMZ, Kenya Barris has moved to file a restraining order against his sister Colette Barris with claims that she has threatened his children.

The outlet detailed the two have had a strained relationship for years after Kenya shared that Colette allegedly used the family name for her own endeavors. She also demanded that he take care of her and other extended family members.

The restraining order requested a judge enforce a court-ordered shield of protection and cease communication.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Barris claimed his sister obtained meetings with Hollywood executives under his name and other false pretenses to pitch TV show ideas of her own accord.

According to the outlet, Kenya said some industry leaders felt pressure to help Colette due to pending projects with him, leading to minor progress un launching her projects.

He also claims his sister demanded money from him in a threatening letter. The report detailed the Black-ish creator was issued a legal demand letter that stated he must fund a movie project of hers in the amount of $4 million or she will go public.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Kenya Barris speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT

Despite any hindrance from the legal issues with his sister, Barris continues to stay busy with professional endeavors. theGrio reported he is developing a documentary chronicling the work done by the high-profile attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery.

According to the report, the Netflix documentary enlisted Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams as co-producer.

Deadline reported the creator also has a new film in the works. According to the entertainment outlet, Gabrielle Union is slated to star in a modern take on the family comedy Cheaper By The Dozen.

The film is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022. This marks the third time the story was given the film treatment, with the original in 1950 and the initial remake in 2003.

