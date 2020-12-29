Phoebe Robinson on hosting epic send-off to 2020 in ‘Yearly Departed’

The Amazon special features a series of hilarious eulogies for all the things lost in 2020

It’s finally time to bid farewell to 2020 and a few of the funniest ladies in the game are here to help us do just that with Yearly Departed.

The special that hits Amazon Prime on December 30 is hosted by Phoebe Robinson and features a series of hilarious eulogies for all the things we have lost in 2020; ranging from casual sex to our willingness to wear pants.

The all-star lineup of comedians include Rachel Brosnahan, Ziwe, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Natasha Rothwell, and Sarah Silverman among others.

theGrio caught up with Robinson to find out why she wanted to be part of the project and what she’s looking forward to kicking to the curb on NYE.

“I felt like I had to be a part of this. The all-female cast, female director…I was just like, yes, yes, yes! It has been a crazy year, so if you don’t know whether to laugh or cry or feel good or feel sad, this is a celebration of really funny people coming together to lift the spirits of everyone watching the show,” she says.

“It’s not flippant at all. It’s about trying to remember the fun things and weird things in life and not feel so heavy. We don’t want to belittle the severity of what has gone on, we just want to remind people that it’s OK to feel good again, too.”

According to Robinson, her time spent in quarantine has helped her focus on what’s really important in life and find more of a balance when it comes to work.

“For someone who is Type A like me and so work-oriented, I have been able to reprioritize my life a little but. I think I’m a loyal friend and a good daughter and a good sister, but sometimes I don’t know how to shift the focus from work and focus on my family and spend time with my boyfriend and I didn’t realize how much I have missed him,” she explains. “I have been able to remember that life is about connections and relationships. It has been nice to the in to that and I’m grateful for my health in a way that I never was before.”

“I thought I was going to be cooking a lot more but I’m still not so that was a fail. The No.1 thing I have mastered is doing my own makeup. During these past nine months, I had to learn how to draw on my own eyebrows and I have mastered it.”

Robinson revealed what she’s most ready to kiss goodbye and what she’s most looking forward to in the new year.

“I would like to say goodbye to all the self-imposed stress. I always try to handle everything myself and I’m realizing I can’t do that. It’s nice to understand that asking for help doesn’t mean I’m a weak person,” she says. “I’m also looking forward to next year and waking up in the morning and COVID not being the first thing I think of when I wake up.”

Yearly Departed debuts December 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

