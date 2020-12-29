Ossoff and Warnock campaigns need more cash despite massive fundraising

In an email, Rev. Raphael Warnock says polls show him leading by a percentage point, but he's being outspent.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are warning that both their campaigns need more financial support in order to compete against the two incumbent Georgia Republicans.

“To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won’t be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall,” Warnock campaign manager Jerid Kurtz and Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster wrote in a memo obtained by NBC News.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock (left) and Jon Ossoff bump elbows during a Dec. 5 outdoor drive-in rally in Conyers, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Warnock and Ossoff have raised an impressive $100 million in just the past two months. However, they are still being outspent by GOP groups from outside the state of Georgia.

The NBC News report is citing an anonymous source who said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is “pessimistic” about the race and is no longer reaching out to donors. But a spokesperson for the New York congressman disputed those claims, saying they’re “absolutely not true.”

“Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates,” said the spokesperson, “and is optimistic about their chances in January.”

The pivotal upcoming runoff election will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. If Democrats pick up both seats, it will put them in charge of the White House, House of Representatives and Senate for the first time since the first term of President Barack Obama.

In an email to supporters asking for support from grassroots donors, Warnock wrote that while polls show that he is currently leading Loeffler by one percentage point, his campaign is being outspent.

“Because of your support, we’ve got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history down here in Georgia,” reads the email. “But right now, we’re being majorly outspent, and this surge could tip the scales for Loeffler unless we fight back immediately.”

The Georgia Senate runoff race is in one week: On Tuesday, Jan. 5. More than 2 million Georgians have already cast their ballots.

