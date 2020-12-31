On RHOSLC, Jen Shah continues to dig into fellow Housewives’ marital drama

The reality TV star is now questioning Meredith Marks' marriage

In Salt Lake City, the drama seemingly never ceases. On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah continued to dig into fellow housewife Meredith Marks‘ marital drama.

As one of the stars of Bravo’s latest installment of The Real Housewives franchise, Jen Shah has found herself in the middle of a huge feud with another housewife, Mary Cosby. While Shah questioned the ethics of Cosby’s marriage earlier in the season (Cosby is infamously married to her step-grandfather), now she is getting in the middle of another housewife’s personal business.

Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

Meredith Marks, another star on the show, has opened up her life and relationship struggles to the cameras. Revealing her separation from her husband, Seth Marks, Marks has tried to keep the nature of her on-again-off-again marriage as private as possible. After admitting to Whitney Rose last week that she believes Marks is “getting it from somewhere else,” Shah spent last night’s episode questioning Meredith on her marriage.

In a scene at the end of the episode, Shah pushes Marks with questions on her marriage, asking, “Is it a separation like you guys are working towards getting back together, or you don’t know?” Meredith calmly responds, insisting that she and her husband “are heading in a very positive direction.” She explains, “We are both very committed to our marriage right now, to our relationship, to making this work.”

In an interview moment right after, Shah seems to double down on her uncertainty with Marks. She explains, “It’s almost like Meredith is acting like her life’s perfect, and I’m the only one who is messed up.” While Shah certainly didn’t get the clarity she wanted with Marks, if the trailer for the series is any indication, there is even more drama brewing for the reality star. Check it out below.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

