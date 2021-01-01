Ne-Yo proposes to wife Crystal Smith on New Year’s after rekindling marriage

The couple recently reconciled after a brief separation earlier this year

Barley one day into 2021, and love is already the air! In an Instagram video from New Year’s Eve, Ne-Yo proposed to his wife, Crystal Smith.

After reportedly splitting earlier this year, it seems Ne-Yo isn’t ready to give up on his marriage just yet, and neither is his wife. According to his official Instagram, Ne-Yo spent last night proposing (again) to his wife. In the video, Ne-Yo and Smith are partying together while Rihanna’s “We Found Love” is sung in the background.

The singer starts the video dancing with Smith before addressing the camera, saying, “Happy New Year to everybody out here! May the best of 2020 be the worst of 2021, wishing ya’ll all love, prosperity…do something positive this year, man!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 14: Ne-yo and Crystal Renay attend “GCAPP Empower Party (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPP)

The singer then asks everyone around him if they have a glass, seemingly to give a New Year’s toast. He turns to Smith and says, “I love you,” before asking her, “We have decided that this is our forever, yes?” After Smith seemingly confirms, Ne-Yo confesses, “I need you to know there is nobody else on the face of the planet I would rather be with, and with that being said,” before then pulling out an engagement ring.

As cheers erupt around the couple, Ne-Yo shouts out, “Crystal Renay Smith, will you marry me again?” In a true movie moment, Crystal pulls Ne-Yo in for a kiss while “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” plays in the background.

Ne-Yo confirmed his split from Smith in February of this year. However, this separation only lasted a few months before Ne-Yo & Smith were able to reconcile at the beginning of the pandemic.

He told CBS’ “The Talk“, “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce…and the quarantine kind of forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world.” He went on to confirm that his relationship with Crystal was “stronger” than it was before, explaining, “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”

