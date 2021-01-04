Kenosha police, city face $20M claim from Rittenhouse shooting victims

The Kenosha police department and the Kenosha County sheriff’s department were both issued claim notices.

Victims of shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse who is accused of killing two men and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have taken the first step in filing a lawsuit against the city.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gaige Grosskreutz, and the parents of Anthony Huber have served $10M claim notices with both the city and county. Grosskreutz was seriously injured after the teenager opened fire. Huber was killed and Joseph Rosenbaum was also fatally wounded. The outlet reported claim notices are typically precursors to lawsuits filed against local governments.

All three victims were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake who was paralyzed from his wounds. According to ABC 11, Rosenbaum attempted to disarm the gunman when he was shot in the groin, back, and left hand. Huber also tried to take the gun away and was shot in the chest. Grosskreutz was shot in the arm.

Police prepare for President Donald Trump’s visit on September 1, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is recovering from several days of unrest and demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department both received notices for civil damages. According to the Sentinel, Kimberly Motley, Grosskreutz’s attorney said both actions carried out and lack of action by both institutions resulted in the shooting and subsequent injuries and deaths.

The Sentinel reported the claim notices lack the details typically found in civil suits and were purposely vague to not cause any interference with the current criminal case against Rittenhouse.

“We believe there was some level of negligence on behalf of the city and county,” said Motley.

As theGrio reported, Rittenhouse posted $2M bail and is now free, awaiting trial. The 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide, reckless endangerment, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He claims to have acted in self-defense.

According to NPR, Rittenhouse was ordered to stand trial after a Wisconsin court commissioner denied defense attorneys’ request to dismiss two of the six charges. During a preliminary hearing virtually conducted on Thursday, Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating said he found enough evidence to support charges against the teenager, allowing the trial to continue.

“We don’t allow teenagers to run around with guns, it’s really that simple,” said Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger according to the news report. “A teenager, in this case, killed two people and shot a third, because teenagers shouldn’t be allowed to run around with dangerous weapons because bad things happen.”

