Federal judge denies Republican election lawsuit filled with errors

Judge Boasberg wrote that the election lawsuit was not brought in good faith

A federal judge denied a lawsuit by Wisconsin Republicans to challenge the presidential election results and criticized them for bringing it to the court in bad faith and riddled with mistakes.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of Washington, D.C. admonished state Reps. David Steffen, Jeffrey Mursau, and others for bringing forth their lawsuit on Monday, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The litigation was filed two weeks ago by the lawmakers and Wisconsin Voters Alliance in an attempt to overturn election results in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania that were decided in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor.

State Reps. Jeffrey Mursau and David Steffen (Credit: Wisconsin State Assembly)

President Donald Trump lost these battleground states and the officials sought to have legislators cast the electoral votes rather than certify the ballots cast on election day. As theGrio reported, Trump has continued his own efforts to overturn the results of the election.

“Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures,” Boasberg wrote. “As a result, at the conclusion of this litigation, the Court will determine whether to issue an order to show cause why this matter should not be referred to its Committee on Grievances for potential discipline of Plaintiffs’ counsel.”

Judge Boasberg also criticized the plaintiffs for not having the proper standing to even file the lawsuit. He declared that the purpose was ”undermining of a democratic election for President of the United States,” which was a misreading of the Constitution.

(Credit: Getty Images)

He noted that the suit was filed in the wrong court.

“Plaintiffs cannot simply sue anyone they wish here in the District of Columbia. On the contrary, they must find a court or courts that have personal jurisdiction over each Defendant, and they never explain how a court in this city can subject to its jurisdiction, say, the Majority Leader of the Wisconsin State Senate,” he wrote.

Other mistakes in the suit included that plaintiffs named the wrong person as the majority leader of the Wisconsin Senate. Ultimately, the judge felt the lawsuit had no merit.

“It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here,” he wrote.

