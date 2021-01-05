Trump beefs with Georgia Republican officials amid election drama

He railed against public servants from The Peach State as he continued to futilely contest its election results.

President Donald Trump took to a stage at a Georgia airport Monday night, railing against Republican officials from that state as he continued to futilely contest its election results.

In what will be his last campaign rally as the president, after greeting the crowd of hundreds at Dalton Regional Airport, Trump immediately said, “By the way — there’s no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way. That was a rigged election.”

President Donald Trump arrives at Monday night’s Republican National Committee Victory Rally in Dalton, Georgia, where he railed against two Georgia Republicans — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (center) and Governor Brian Kemp. (Photos by Alex Wong/Getty Images, Brynn Anderson/AP Photo and Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

“Biden was here today too,” he said, “They had 14 people in two cars. There’s no way.”

The reference to President-elect Joe Biden’s crowd size was also made during the now-public call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday.

“And I could tell you by our rallies,” Trump said on the call. “I could tell you by the rally I’m having on Monday night, the place, they already have lines of people standing out front waiting. It’s just not possible to have lost Georgia. It’s not possible.”

Read More: House Majority Whip Clyburn says Trump impeachment would be ‘waste of time’

Trump does not take into consideration that the Biden campaign adhered to strict crowd-size restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night’s rally embraced Trump’s untrue theories, the many-unmasked hundreds chanting “Fight for Trump!” and “Stop the steal!”

He also continued to blast Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has been a staunch supporter of the president. “I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor,” Trump said. “I guarantee you.”

Read More: Biden, Harris to promote day of service in the spirit of MLK ahead of inauguration

“Stacey Abrams,” he said allowing time for jeers. “What’s with this Stacey Abrams? Your governor and your secretary of state, they’re petrified of Stacey Abrams. What’s that all about? Did you see this consent decree they signed? With signature verification? You can forget about it. What they have done to your state, most people have no idea. That consent decree, these two people… they say they’re Republican, but I don’t know.”

As far as campaigning for the Republican candidates who are on Georgians’ ballot today, Trump tried to energize the crowd by reading off the successes of David Perdue, and the crowd was largely silent, offering little to no praise of the incumbent senator. The same happened as he praised Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while he labeled their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, as “radical socialists.”

Read More: Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certification of Biden win

While on his screed against The Peach State’s public servants, Trump was oddly silent about Monday’s earlier press conference by Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation manager. Sterling, before a detailed board and gathered media at the Georgia State Capitol, addressed the president’s inaccuracies about Georgia’s alleged voter irregularities point by point: There weren’t any.

Nonetheless, Trump concluded with these words for rally attendees: “We will never, ever surrender.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Share

