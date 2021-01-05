Tyrese and estranged wife’s divorce proceedings starting to get nasty in court

After amicable divorce plans just announced, it looks like their split has already turned up the temperature.

Loading the player...

Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson announced amicable divorce plans last week. Now, he and his estranged wife’s divorce proceedings are reportedly starting to get nasty in court.

According to TMZ, Samantha Lee Gibson, reportedly filed for divorce in September of 2020 and is claiming Gibson completely “cut her off” weeks before. She claims that he went so far as to “cut her off financially” and that he even “locked her and their 2-year-old daughter, Soraya, out of the family’s Georgia home.”

The Range Rover belonging to actor-singer Tyrese Gibson was stolen out of the driveway of his Atlanta home early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)

Read More: Tyrese’s SUV is stolen from the driveway of his Atlanta mansion

Gibson is reportedly refuting these claims, stating that he did not lock them out of their Buckhead home. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, he “admits having major issues with Samantha’s demand for $20,000 per month in child support. He calls that number ‘unreasonably high.’”

Gibson announced the couple’s separation in an Instagram post last week.

“After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” the caption reads. “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”

Read More: Singer Tyrese asks fans to pray for his mother’s health

Later in the caption, which has both of their names at bottom, it’s noted how challenging 2020 was, wishing to not “take this energy” into the new year.

“As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all,” it reads, “we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

According to the TMZ report, Gibson claims “a tense, 3-hour conversation where she threatened to call cops” led to their split.

Loading the player...

Share

