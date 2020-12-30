Tyrese’s SUV is stolen from the driveway of his Atlanta mansion

The Range Rover theft came on the same day he and his wife of four years announced they are divorcing.

Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson was the victim of a robbery yesterday morning when an unknown person took his Range Rover SUV from the driveway of his Buckhead mansion.

An Atlanta Police spokeswoman said the Fast and Furious star left the key fob in the cupholder of the luxury vehicle overnight Monday. The truck was gone the next morning.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, security footage showed a sedan pulling up to Gibson’s driveway around 2 a.m., and a man exited the passenger side of the vehicle. He then approached the Range Rover and got inside, driving away.

Atlanta police have said the upscale community of Buckhead has seen an increase in vehicle thefts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re seeing this pattern over and over,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor told the Journal-Constitution last month. “I believe roughly 70 percent of vehicles stolen this year have been stolen with the key fob inside.”

The theft came on the same day that Gibson announced that he and his wife of four years, Samantha Gibson, are planning to divorce.

“As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021,” they said in a joint statement posted to his Instagram. “We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee.

In a separate Instagram post, Gibson wrote, “Black families and marriages are under attack… pain got me back in the holy grail (the studio.)”

He noted that he does not plan to record an album about his experiences.

Instead, he wrote a tribute: “My heart is so full because you’ve blessed me with 5 years of magic…Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you.”

