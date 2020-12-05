Singer Tyrese asks fans to pray for his mother’s health

Supporters flooded the post with prayers for the singer's mother

On Friday, singer and actor Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to share a post of himself and his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson and to request prayers.

In the post, the Fast & Furious star hinted at his mother’s critical condition and asked his followers to pray “sincerely.”

“Pray for my mother…Prayer warriors? If you are looking at this post right now, please pray for my mother. Please not with just emojis. Please, actually pray…sincerely,” said Tyrese

He continued, saying, “Thank you. Father God we love you and trust you. Please, not now. Please, I’m my mom’s baby boy.”

Supporters flooded the post with prayers for the singer’s mother including actress Brely Evans, who wrote, “Brother I have called on the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ….I won’t call you but know its DONE by his stripes! ❤🙏🏽❤”

Actress Viola Davis wrote, “Praying…for you, too. Love you.”

I will pray for your mother and your family. Lord, today I claim that your blessing falls on @Tyrese, his mother, and his family. May the immense love of GOD embrace you in the midst of the circumstance that you may be going through; and do in you and in you a powerful miracle. December 5, 2020

Taraji P. Henson, longtime friend and his co-star in the 2001 film Baby Boy, said to the singer, “I love you so much. God got you and your mom!!!”

Fellow Baby Boy co-star AJ Johnson, who played Tyrese’s mother, responded, “God cover with the grace, favor, mercy and super natural power that is only you. Amen.”

In 2017, Tyrese purchased a house for his mother in celebration of her 11th year of sobriety. Tyrese claims his mother’s alcoholism “killed” his childhood.

Tyrese posted a video of himself outside of the new house at the time and wrote in the caption, “If there’s an award in heaven for forgiveness, having compassion towards those who have broke your heart and let you down over and over and over again…I hope God doesn’t skip over me.”

In 2000, Gibson and his mother made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in honor of Mother’s Day to reflect on their tough upbringing in Watts, Calif.

